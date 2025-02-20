'We're losing against Bangladesh too': Babar Azam slammed as 'selfish' as furious fans rip into Pakistan after NZ loss

Pakistan’s campaign in the Champions Trophy began on a disastrous note as they suffered a crushing 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi on Wednesday. A sluggish top order, questionable bowling choices, and lackluster fielding combined to hand the defending champions a humbling loss on home soil. Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand.(AP)

Chasing 321, Pakistan never really looked in control as their approach lacked intent. Babar Azam’s 64 off 90 balls held one end but came at a crawl, while Mohammad Rizwan (3 off 14) and Saud Shakeel (6 off 19) struggled to find any rhythm. Fakhar Zaman, batting at No. 4 after an injury scare, could only muster 24 off 41 deliveries as the hosts limped through the middle overs.

The only resistance came from the lower order, with Khushdil Shah (69 off 49) and Salman Agha (42 off 28) showing urgency that was missing from the specialist batters. However, by then, the required rate had spiraled beyond reach, and Pakistan folded for 260 in 47.2 overs.

The Pakistan fans weren't too happy with their side's performance in the opening game of their home tournament, and expressed their anger during interactions with the local media present at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Almost every fan was in unison over Pakistan's chances against India after the side's defeat in the first match. “They don't have the standard to beat India. If the nation's passion inspires them, then maybe there's a chance. Otherwise, no chance,” a fan told YouTube channel paktv.tv.

“I have no hope. India have a level. Our players are kids in front of them,” another fan told the same channel.

"We couldn't beat New Zealand at our home ground, where we had the home advantage. How will we beat India?" said another.

A fan labelled Babar selfish, while another claimed Pakistan will remain winless throughout their Champions Trophy campaign. “Babar is selfishly playing for himself. We are seeing it for a long time now. Salman (Agha) played better than him,” said the fan.

“They're not winning any match. They will lose against Bangladesh, too.”

One fan left the stadium right after Pakistan's slow start in their first innings, and issued a long rant against PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, accusing him of getting players into the team on references.

“You come to media and say that we are preparing this stadium or that stadium. We don't need your stadiums when you are bringing parchi (selected on reference) players,” the fan told Times of Karachi.

A poor bowling performance, too

Earlier, after opting to bowl first, Pakistan’s attack lacked penetration against a well-organized New Zealand lineup. Naseem Shah removed Kane Williamson cheaply, and Haris Rauf dismissed Daryl Mitchell, but the visitors recovered through Will Young (107 off 113) and Tom Latham (118* off 104), who stitched together a vital 118-run partnership.

Glenn Phillips’ explosive 61 off 39 balls ensured New Zealand breached the 300-mark.

The home bowlers had little to celebrate, with Rauf (2/83) proving expensive, while Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi bore the brunt in the death overs.

The atmosphere at the National Stadium picked up as the match progressed, but the fans left disappointed as Pakistan slumped to their third consecutive defeat against New Zealand.

Pakistan will now travel to Dubai to take on India on February 23.