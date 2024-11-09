Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

West Indies announce squad for first two T20Is against England

ANI |
Nov 09, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the 15-man squad for the first two matches of the upcoming T20I series against England, which will take place at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados.

St John's [Antigua], : Cricket West Indies announced a 15-man squad for the first two matches of the upcoming T20I series against England, which will take place at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados.

West Indies announce squad for first two T20Is against England
West Indies announce squad for first two T20Is against England

The West Indies T20I team has been a dominant force at home, remaining unbeaten in four T20 International Series since 2023. This impressive run has propelled them up the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, showcasing their resurgence on the global stage.

Head Coach Daren Sammy said he is confident that the West Indies squad selected will continue to play a brand of cricket that allows them to win games.

"The T20 team is our most settled team with lots of experienced players. However, the difficulty will be picking the eleven, as every single player is challenging for a spot in the eleven. As we face a very good England team, I am confident that the selected squad will continue to play a brand of cricket that allows us to win games and this Rivalry series," Sammy was quoted as saying in a release from CWI.

Akeal Hosein, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, and Andre Russell, who missed the recent Sri Lanka tour due to personal reasons, rejoin the squad, adding depth and experience to the side.

Medium pacer Matthew Forde, recently named Player of the Series in the ODI series against the Three Lions, stepped in to replace fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who is serving a two-match suspension.

The five-match T20I series will kick off on November 9 in Barbados. The second game of the series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on November 10.

St Lucia's Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium will host the final three matches of the series on November 14, 16 and 17, respectively.

West Indies squad for 1st 2 T20Is vs England: Rovman Powell , Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //