Home / Cricket / West Indies clinch ODI cricket series in UAE with a game to spare

West Indies clinch ODI cricket series in UAE with a game to spare

PTI |
Jun 07, 2023 09:20 AM IST

West Indies won the first match with 88 balls to spare and clinched the three-game series with one to spare.

Shai Hope and Daren Sammy secured their first ODI series victory as West Indies captain and coach with a 78-run win over United Arab Emirates here.

Still from WI vs UAE match(Twitter)
Still from WI vs UAE match(Twitter)

West Indies won the first match with 88 balls to spare and clinched the three-game series with one to spare after setting the UAE a target of 307 and then restricting the home team to 228 for 7 in 50 overs in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Johnson Charles set the West Indies on course for a big total when he plundered eight boundaries and three sixes to reach 63 from 47 deliveries, sharing a 129-run opening stand with Brandon King before he was caught off Ali Naseer's bowling in the 17th over.

King scored 64 from 70 deliveries to lead the scoring for West Indies, while Keacy Carty (32), Hope (23) and Kavem Hodge (26) made contributions in the middle. Odean Smith belted 37 from 24 balls before being dismissed by Zahoor Khan (3-44) to end the innings in 49.5 overs with the total at 306.

UAE lost wickets in the 4th and 9th overs and slipped to 52-3 at the end of the 14th.

Vriitra Avarind withstood to the early pressure to compile 36, while Basil Hameed (49) and Ali Naseer, who posted 57 from 53 balls, helped the home team bat through the full 50 overs.

The third match is scheduled for Friday in Sharjah, giving both teams more preparation for the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe starting June 18.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west indies cricket uae
west indies cricket uae
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out