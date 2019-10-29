West Indies cricket pays Twitter tribute to ‘Twin Towers’, the deadly pace duo of 90s

cricket

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:33 IST

In their prime they were a deadly combination, causing every batsman’s heart to skip a beat. These two men had big shoes to fill and a tradition to keep alive, but that did not deter them from becoming one of the most successful fast bowling duo in the history of cricket.

One had raw pace and bounce while the other had guile and consistency. Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh were the reason why West Indies cricket stayed out of the ICU for most of the 90s, despite being mired in mediocrity. The duo together picked up 924 wickets in Test cricket and 452 wickets on ODIs.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli and Team India under terror threat, Delhi Police asked to tighten security: Report

Both these stalwarts decided to pay West Indies cricket a visit recently and the board was not going to miss this opportunity as they shared a photograph on Twitter with the message, “TWIN TOWERS! Look who just popped by for a visit! #MenInMaroon.”

TWIN TOWERS! 🏢🏢 Look who just popped by for a visit! 😍🐐x🐐 #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/Db1WmqPQVx — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 28, 2019

Fans of the duo from all over the world paid their respect to the duo, most of them talking fondly of the time when these two bowlers kept the West Indies flag flying high. The first decade of the 2000s saw West Indies cricket go into a downward spiral as legends like Walsh, Ambrose and Broan Lara called time on their careers.

But a new bunch of cricketers have revived Windies cricket as the team went on to win two ICC T20 World Cups and is currently one of the best sides in the shortest format. Windies though need to produce more talented youngsters so that they can crawl their way back among the elite of Test cricket and ODIs.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 14:22 IST