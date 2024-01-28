West Indies cricketers' wild celebration grabs headlines after monumental win vs Australia in Brisbane; watch video

A seven-wicket haul by Shamar Joseph saw West Indies bowl out Australia for 207 in their 216-run chase on Day 4 of the second Test match, at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. The result saw West Indies script history as they won their first Test on Australian soil after nearly 30 years. Joseph was his side's star player, who proved his brilliance in his short career of only two Test matches. West Indies celebrate their win vs Australia.

Joseph's sensational figures of 7/68 proved to be the match-winner and he also took the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood. The 24-year-old sent a full delivery, straight on off-stump. Hazlewood tried to defend at it, but failed to connect as it hit the off stump. What followed was incredible scenes as the Windies players followed Joseph all the way to the boundary ropes. The pacer ran off in celebration with his arms stretched wide across, in full speed.

He was supposed to be out of action after getting hit on the toe by a Mitchell Starc yorker, and had to be helped off the field. But on Day 4, he took seven wickets and led his side to a famous win.

Here is the video of West Indies' celebration:

Needing 216 for victory, Australia were the favourites. They started off strong and after the first hour, both Steve Smith and Cameron Green looked dominant. Joseph broke things open for West Indies, removing Green and Travis Head off successive balls.

After the drinks break, Joseph bagged four wickets as well. Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey or Pat Cummins failed to put their hold and Starc came crashing down after a short cameo. Smith was the lone wolf in the Aussie batting order, who stood watching at the other end.

The first session was extended with West Indies needing only two wickets. But Nathan Lyon began to stay around and it looked like Australia were gaining control. Just when it looked like Australia were in perfect tempo, Alzarri Joseph removed Lyon and then the pressure fell totally on Smith. Shamar Joseph came once again and did the job to script a famous win.