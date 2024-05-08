West Indies legend Courtney Walsh's flat verdict on Jasprit Bumrah: ‘You can play only if you are fit enough’

Legendary West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh had only one advice for India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah: Stay fit. Bumrah, who is considered one of the best all-format bowlers currently in world cricket, is blessed with a unique action that he uses to good effect to rush the batters. His release point is more forward than most pacers, which makes it all the more difficult to adjust to his length and pace variations. However, the same action is also one of Bumrah's major problems. It puts his body, especially his back go through immense rigour, making him prone to injuries. Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah(PTI)

A career-threatening stress fracture in the back kept Bumrah out of action for more than a year. He almost missed the last edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Since making a comeback in August 2023, Bumrah, however, has been outstanding in all three formats.

After doing well in the Asia Cup, ODI World Cup and the Test series vs South Africa and England, the right-arm pacer has carried that form into the IPL. Bumrah has picked up 18 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 6.21 in IPL 2024 for the Mumbai Indians.

Walsh said if Bumrah stays away from injuries then he would be one of India's key players in the upcoming T20 World Cup in June this year.

“Stay fit have fun. The more you play the more experienced you get. It's all about managing the injuries well. That will help him become fitter, stronger and better. You can only play if you are fit enough,” Walsh told PTI.

‘Not surprised with India picking four spinners for T20 World Cup’

India skipper Rohit Sharma last week said that he wanted four spinners in the side but did not specifically mention the reason behind the move. It could be because of the slow sluggish wickets in the West Indies or the unusually early starts.

"India picking four spinners I'm not surprised... it seems to be their strength," Walsh added.

"West Indies have picked three spinners. It's going to be different conditions and everybody has to balance the team," Walsh added.

Walsh, regarded as one of the most admired cricketers, feels India have a quality pace-bowling unit to complement their spinners.

"India still have quality fast bowlers, most of the teams do, so it will be a very competitive tournament. The majority of the teams have good-quality fast bowlers and spinners. "It's (the tournament) going to be dominated by the bat possibly. But it is difficult to predict who is going to win it, difficult to predict which bowler is going to be a standout. The teams that execute well will be successful."

West Indies are co-hosting the tournament and former captain Walsh is optimistic about the two-time champions' chances at the T20 World Cup this summer.

"I'm expecting them to do very well. It's a nice balanced team and I am very optimistic that they'll play quality cricket. The group is not the easiest but once we reach the super sixes, there's a really good chance."