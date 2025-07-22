West Indies vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs AUS live on TV and online

After suffering a defeat in the first T20I of the five-match series, hosts West Indies will look to bounce back against Australia at Sabina Park in Jamaica. The second T20I will mark Andre Russell's last international game for the Windies, and the hosts will look to send him out on a high. Russell has been a game-changer in the shortest format of the game, and having an underwhelming first T20I, he would look to make amends in the second match of the series. WI vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the second T20I(AFP)

Australia won the first T20I by three wickets as the visitors chased down 190 with seven balls to spare. Mitchell Owen had a debut to remember as he starred with a quickfire half-century.

Squads:

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the second T20I between West Indies and Australia:

When will the 2nd T20I between West Indies and Australia be played?

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Wednesday, July 23. The contest will begin at 5:30 AM IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 5 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between West Indies and Australia take place?

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between West Indies and Australia?

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and Australia will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd T20I between West Indies and Australia?

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and Australia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.