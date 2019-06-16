West Indies vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

Bangladesh will have the psychological advantage when they face West Indies though both teams are sailing in the same boat as far as their World Cup campaign is concerned. Bangladesh beat West Indies as many as three times in tri-series that Ireland hosted ahead of the World Cup.

Even though West Indies stars such as Chris Gayle and Andre Russell were not part of that series, Jason Holder’s team still must be smarting from those three consecutive losses last month. Both teams are on three points from four games, having lost two games with one game each being a washout.

Where is the West Indies vs Bangladesh of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh World Cup match will take place at the The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

At what time does the West Indies vs Bangladesh match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Monday (June 17).

Where and how to watch live coverage of West Indies vs Bangladesh match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

The online streaming of the West Indies vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the West Indies vs Bangladesh match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

