    Live

    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: 1st ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 8, 2024 6:07 PM IST
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 PM
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 08 Dec 2024 at 07:00 PM
    Venue : Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Marquino Mindley
    Bangladesh squad -
    Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed    ...Read More

    West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
    1st ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes