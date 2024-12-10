Explore
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Soumya Sarkar is out

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 10, 2024 7:16 PM IST
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Soumya Sarkar out on Jayden Seales bowling.Bangladesh at 26/1 after 3.1 overs
    Key Events
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score :

    Bangladesh Innings Highlights :

    • Marquino Mindley makes his ODI debut for West Indies
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Dec 10, 2024 7:16 PM IST

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Soumya Sarkar is out and Bangladesh at 26/1 after 3.1 overs

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Gudakesh Motie b Jayden Seales.

      Dec 10, 2024 7:16 PM IST

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 26/0 after 3 overs

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      Bangladesh
      Tanzid Hasan 24 (14)
      Soumya Sarkar 2 (4)
      West Indies
      Marquino Mindley 0/24 (2)

      Dec 10, 2024 7:16 PM IST

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Six on Marquino Mindley bowling . Bangladesh at 26/0 after 2.6 overs

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! Bang! Over the fence again. 18 from the over. This is on the shorter side again. Tanzid rocks back and hammers it over the mid-wicket fence. Bangladesh are off to a flier.

      Dec 10, 2024 7:13 PM IST

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Six on Marquino Mindley bowling . Bangladesh at 20/0 after 2.4 overs

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! Over the fence. Tanzid does not hold back! He steps out. This is shorter and outside off. He carves it over point and it goes all the way. With the wind. 12 from the over with two balls to go.

      Dec 10, 2024 7:13 PM IST

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Marquino Mindley bowling . Bangladesh at 14/0 after 2.3 overs

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Just wide! He's good against the short ball. The is is on the body. Hasan pulls it uppishly but wide of the diving mid-wicket fielder and to the mid-wicket fence.

      Dec 10, 2024 7:10 PM IST

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 8/0 after 2 overs

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      Bangladesh
      Soumya Sarkar 2 (4)
      Tanzid Hasan 6 (8)
      West Indies
      Jayden Seales 0/2 (1)

      Dec 10, 2024 7:04 PM IST

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 6/0 after 1 overs

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      Bangladesh
      Tanzid Hasan 5 (5)
      Soumya Sarkar 1 (1)
      West Indies
      Marquino Mindley 0/6 (1)

      Dec 10, 2024 7:02 PM IST

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Marquino Mindley bowling . Bangladesh at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Off the outside edge! Almost strikes on the very first ball he bowls. Two slips but it still evades it. Full and around off. This shapes away. Tanzid looks to drive. This goes off the outside edge and wide of second slip. Boundary. Good start for Bangladesh.

      Most Runs

      Sherfane Rutherford
      Sherfane RutherfordWI
      113 Runs
      M1
      HS113
      SR141.25

      Most Wickets

      Romario Shepherd
      Romario ShepherdWI
      3 Wickets
      Inn1
      Avg17.00
      SR20.00
      Dec 10, 2024 6:37 PM IST

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(WK), Mehidy Hasan(C), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.

      Dec 10, 2024 6:37 PM IST

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(C)(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Justin Greaves, Marquino Mindley, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

      Dec 10, 2024 6:08 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024

      West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details
      2nd ODI of Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and Bangladesh to be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Load More
