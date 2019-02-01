West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 2 in Antigua: Live cricket score and updates

Day 1 Round-up: West Indies’ surprising dominance of England continued on the opening day of the second Test with the home side’s fast bowlers bundling out the visitors for 187 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday. Already 1-0 up in the three-match series, the Caribbean team’s openers negotiated 21 testing overs to the close and the pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell will resume on the second morning at 30 without loss in reply. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 19:22 IST