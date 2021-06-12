West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Live score: South Africa found themselves on top by Day 3, taking a lead of 240 runs courtesy of a century from Quinton de Kock. As Day 3 begins, South Africa need just six wickets to win the match, while the hosts West Indies are trailing by 143 runs. Can Roston Chase save his team from a harrow defeat?





West Indies XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kieran Powell

South Africa XI:

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje