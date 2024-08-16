Live
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
Aug 16, 2024 6:37 PM IST
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Drinks: South Africa 20/3 in 12.0 overs
- South Africa 50/3 in 19.2 overs
- Lunch: South Africa 64/4 in 26.0 overs
- Referral 1 (28.2 ovs): WI against D Bedingham (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI :3, SA :3) (Retained)
- Drinks: South Africa 97/9 in 36.1 overs
- Referral 2 (36.3 ovs): WI against N Burger (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI :2, SA :3)
- South Africa 101/9 in 37.3
- Referral 3 (43.4 ovs): WI against D Piedt (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 2, SA: 3) (Retained)
- Referral 4 (43.5 ovs): WI against D Piedt (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, SA: 3)
- South Africa 150/9 in 50.5 overs
- Innings Break: South Africa 160/10 in 54.0 overs
- Referral 1 (0.3 ovs): SA against K Brathwaite (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, SA: 2)
- Referral 2 (13.3 ovs): J Holder against SA (LBW) Successful (WI: 3, SA: 2)
- West Indies 51/5 in 13.5
- Referral 3 (28.2 ovs): G Motie against SA (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 2, SA: 2)
- West Indies 97/7: G Motie LBW b K Maharaj 11(35)
- Stumps: West Indies 97/7 in 28.2
Follow all the updates here:
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.