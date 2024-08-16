Explore
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi 31oC
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
    Stumps Day
    SA
    Yet to bat
    WI
    Yet to bat
    WI trail by 63 runs
    Live

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 16, 2024 6:37 PM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
    Day 1 Highlights :
    • Drinks: South Africa 20/3 in 12.0 overs
    • South Africa 50/3 in 19.2 overs
    • Lunch: South Africa 64/4 in 26.0 overs
    • Referral 1 (28.2 ovs): WI against D Bedingham (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI :3, SA :3) (Retained)
    • Drinks: South Africa 97/9 in 36.1 overs
    • Referral 2 (36.3 ovs): WI against N Burger (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI :2, SA :3)
    • South Africa 101/9 in 37.3
    • Referral 3 (43.4 ovs): WI against D Piedt (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 2, SA: 3) (Retained)
    • Referral 4 (43.5 ovs): WI against D Piedt (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, SA: 3)
    • South Africa 150/9 in 50.5 overs
    • Innings Break: South Africa 160/10 in 54.0 overs
    • Referral 1 (0.3 ovs): SA against K Brathwaite (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, SA: 2)
    • Referral 2 (13.3 ovs): J Holder against SA (LBW) Successful (WI: 3, SA: 2)
    • West Indies 51/5 in 13.5
    • Referral 3 (28.2 ovs): G Motie against SA (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 2, SA: 2)
    • West Indies 97/7: G Motie LBW b K Maharaj 11(35)
    • Stumps: West Indies 97/7 in 28.2
    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 16, 2024 6:37 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
    2nd Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

