Explore
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi 27oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    TODAY
    South AfricaSouth Africa
    V/s
    West IndiesWest Indies
    27 Aug, 202412:30 AM
    Live

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: 3rd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 12:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 27, 2024 11:48 PM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 12:30 AM
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 28 Aug 2024 at 12:30 AM
    Venue : Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
    South Africa squad -
    Jason Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 27, 2024 11:48 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
    3rd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago at 12:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: 3rd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 12:30 AM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes