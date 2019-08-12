‘What a player’ - Sourav Ganguly all praise for Virat Kohli after 42nd ODI century

cricket

Virat Kohli earned massive praise from former India skipper Sourav Ganguly after the right-hander scored his 42nd ODI hundred to guide his team to victory against West Indies in Port of Spain on Sunday. Kohli was at his fluent best as he scored 120 off 125 deliveries and as a result, India were able to register a 59-run (DLS) victory over the West Indies in a rain-hit second One-Day International at Queen’s Park Oval. “Virat kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI.. what a player,” Ganguly posted from his official Twitter handle.

During the course of the innings, Kohli surpassed Ganguly to become India’s 2nd highest-run getter in the ODIs. In his 50-over career, Ganguly scored 11,353 runs in 311 ODIs. Kohli, playing his 238th match in the format, crossed the total during the 32nd over as he hammered Jason Holder for a third-man boundary.

This was his 8th ODI century against West Indies and as a result, he became the first player in the history of the game to score eight or more hundreds against three different oppositions in ODIs. The India skipper had previously scored eight centuries against Australia and Sri Lanka.

The record previously belonged to India legend Sachin Tendulkar who had nine centuries against Australia and eight against Sri Lanka. Thanks to his dominant performance on Sunday, Kohli also surpassed 2000 runs against West Indies, hence becoming the only Indian batsman after Tendulkar to achieve the feat against two or more oppositions. He also has more than 2000 runs against Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni (against Sri Lanka) and Rohit Sharma (against Australia) are the other Indian batsmen with more than 2000 runs against an opposition.

