Home / Cricket / ‘What a talent he is’: David Warner names Indian youngster as favourite SRH teammate

‘What a talent he is’: David Warner names Indian youngster as favourite SRH teammate

David Warner has been the skipper of the side for the majority of the last five editions and that has resulted in an upsurge in performance of the team. The camaraderie between the players always looks positive and that has resulted in the performances on the field.

cricket Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:07 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.(PTI)
         

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League. They have reached the playoffs in all of the last five editions of the league while winning one in 2016. In 2020 also, it looked like SRH could fall off the race for the top-four but a late push saw them emerge as the third-best team of the 13th edition.

David Warner has been the skipper of the side for three of the last five editions and that has resulted in an upsurge in performance of the team. There is a genuine camaraderie between the players and that has resulted in the superior performances on the field.

Warner was recently asked to name his favourite teammate in the IPL. However, Warner stopped short of naming a favourite player but said that he really likes Indian youngster Priyam Garg as he makes the dressing room positive with his attitude.

“A lot of fans have asked me who was my favourite in our team this year? I don’t have any as all my team mates are my favourites but this bloke @garg_priyam is a very funny boy he made us laugh very much and what a talent he is. #cricket #talent,” the Australian opener wrote on Instagram.

 

Warner was recently ruled out of the limited-overs series and will be in a race to be fit for the first Test which begins from December 17th in Adelaide. In a statement, Cricket Australia said that Warner, who had suffered a groin injury during the 2nd ODI against India in Sydney on Sunday, will be rested from the remaining ODIs and T20Is so that he can regain fitness for the upcoming four-match Test series against India.

Warner suffered the injury during a fielding mishap in the match when he was trying to save a ball struck by Shikhar Dhawan towards the mid-off in the 4th over India’s innings. Warner dived to stop the ball, but immediately after the dive, he looked in pain.

