What are BCCI's 'special exemptions' for unexpected injuries, national duty absences during IPL 2025?

IPL franchises operate under strict squad regulations, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly have provisions that allow teams to bring in replacements under specific circumstances. While the common belief is that players must be part of a registered squad for the entire season, the rules make exceptions in cases of injuries, withdrawals, or unique situations involving wicketkeepers. Jasprit Bumrah during IPL 2024.(ANI)

According to Cricbuzz, One of the most intriguing provisions allows franchises to sign a short-term replacement wicketkeeper if all their registered wicketkeepers become unavailable.

This special exemption requires approval from the BCCI and lasts only until a previously unavailable wicketkeeper regains fitness. If a franchise has already used its full quota of overseas players, the replacement must be an Indian cricketer.

For broader replacements, franchises can only sign players from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP); a list of players who had entered the auction but remained unsold. These players can be recruited as replacements for those who are completely unavailable for the remainder of the season due to injuries, national commitments, or other valid reasons.

To qualify for a replacement, a player must be ruled out before the team’s 12th league match due to a season-ending injury or illness. A medical assessment from both the player’s home board and a BCCI-nominated doctor is required to confirm unavailability.

Additional measures

Additionally, if a player withdraws due to national commitments or lack of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their cricket board, they too can be replaced for the season.

The replacement player’s salary cannot exceed that of the outgoing player, and their fee does not count toward the franchise’s salary cap for the season. However, if the replacement continues with the team in the following season, their salary will be included under the cap. Importantly, franchises must seek BCCI’s approval before finalizing any replacement.

Notably, despite the presence of these rules for 17 IPL seasons, no franchise has ever utilized the short-term wicketkeeper replacement clause. The system, however, remains in place for emergencies.