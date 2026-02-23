What happened the last time India lost to South Africa in a World Cup match at home?

South Africa dominated India in their Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, handing the hosts a harsh lesson. India’s batting woes were on full display during the 188-run chase, with only Shivam Dube showing resistance. The rest of the lineup struggled to get going, and the team was bundled out for just 111, leaving little chance of mounting a fightback against a clinical Proteas side. South Africa outclassed India by 76 runs in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Playing at home, India faced enormous expectations, and the pressure showed on Sunday. The batters struggled to find their rhythm, losing half their side for just 51 runs inside the first 10 overs. Early wickets put the chase out of reach, leaving the team reeling and unable to build the partnerships needed to challenge South Africa.

A similar scenario unfolded back in the 2011 ODI World Cup, when India played at home under immense pressure. MS Dhoni’s side carried the weight of expectations, with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar making his final World Cup appearance, aiming to finally lift the coveted trophy. The home crowd’s hopes were sky-high, and every move by the team was closely watched, adding extra tension to an already intense campaign.

Sachin Tendulkar's masterclass goes in vain India’s last home World Cup defeat to South Africa came in the 2011 group stage, and it was a memorable match for both highs and lows. Batting first, India looked in control thanks to a vintage masterclass from Sachin Tendulkar, who scored a brilliant 111 off 101 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. The opening duo of Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag set the tone with a 142-run stand, with the latter contributing a lively 73 off 66 balls.

After Sehwag’s dismissal, Gautam Gambhir, now India’s coach, joined Tendulkar to form another formidable partnership, adding 125 runs with Gambhir scoring 69. The Indian innings seemed well set for a commanding total. But once Tendulkar fell to Morne Morkel, the momentum shifted dramatically. India’s middle and lower order collapsed under pressure, unable to maintain the scoring rate or build partnerships, and the team was eventually bowled out for 296 in 48.4 overs.

Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav makes honest admission after India’s road to semifinal dented with heaviest T20 World Cup defeat

In reply, Jacques Kallis (69), Hashim Amla (61), and AB de Villiers (52) all scored half-centuries, guiding South Africa to a thrilling three-wicket victory over India, chasing down the target with just two balls to spare.

After that setback, India regrouped and learned from their mistakes, playing dominant cricket in the knockout stages. They defeated strong opponents like Australia and Pakistan before overcoming Sri Lanka in the final to lift the World Cup after 28 years, becoming the first host team to claim the title. The current Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, can draw inspiration from that campaign, especially with a key member of that victorious team, Gautam Gambhir, still guiding them from the dressing room.