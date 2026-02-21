What happens to Pakistan's semifinal chances if rain washes out New Zealand Super 8 tie? Does ICC have reserve day?

Rain delayed the start of the opening Super 8 fixture of the 2026 T20 World Cup between Pakistan and New Zealand in Colombo on Friday, leaving fans and players in a prolonged wait after the toss. Ground staff cover the field as rain delayed the start of the T20 World Cup Super Eight match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Colombo (AFP)

There was a brief break in the showers when the groundsmen rushed to remove the covers as the captains walked out. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner flipped the coin, Salman Agha called correctly, and Pakistan elected to bat first at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama. However, even as Agha began explaining his decision and confirming changes to the playing XI, rain returned, forcing the covers back onto the square.

Since then, players from both sides have remained inside their dressing rooms, watching the weather closely and hoping conditions improve in time for a shortened contest.

According to weather forecasts, the chances of precipitation are expected to drop to around 20 per cent over the next few hours. With Colombo’s venue known for an efficient drainage system, there remains optimism that play could still be possible if the rain stays away for a sustained period.

What happens if the Pakistan vs New Zealand match is washed out? As per the ICC’s playing conditions for the 2026 T20 World Cup, a minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a result in group-stage matches, which includes the Super 8 stage. If both teams fail to bat for at least five overs, the fixture will be declared a No Result.

The official cut-off time to complete a revised match is 11:10 PM local time, inclusive of an additional 60-minute buffer period to accommodate rain interruptions.

Importantly, there is no reserve day allocated for Super 8 matches. That means if persistent rain prevents a result, Pakistan and New Zealand will share one point each.

Such an outcome would significantly impact the Group 2 standings, leaving both teams with added pressure in their remaining Super 8 fixtures against England and Sri Lanka in the race for semifinal qualification.

Historically, Pakistan have enjoyed the upper hand against New Zealand in T20 World Cups, remaining unbeaten against them since 2016, a record that gives them a potential edge in the Super 8 opener.

Their record against England, however, tells a different story. Pakistan are yet to beat England in T20 World Cup history, holding a 0-3 head-to-head record. That said, the spin-friendly conditions in Colombo could favour Pakistan’s bowling attack against an England side that has not looked at its dominant best in the tournament so far.

The bigger test may come against hosts Sri Lanka. Despite their shock defeat to Zimbabwe earlier this week, Sri Lanka remain a formidable side in familiar home conditions.

Only two teams from each Super 8 group will advance to the semifinals. Pakistan have not reached the knockout stage of a T20 World Cup since finishing runners-up in 2022.