What India need to do to qualify for Women's World Cup semifinals: Qualification scenario explained

Four matches into their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign, hosts India find themselves in a somewhat precarious position. Two wins to begin the campaign have been followed by two losses, leaving them right on the precipice of the top four as they seek qualification through to the knockout stage. Indian players shake hands after their loss to Australia in the World Cup.(PTI )

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are in what feels like a three-horse race for two spots to round out the top four and head to the semifinals. Australia, winning machine that they are, have already booked their spot in the tournament’s knockouts, and England look to be fast on their heels despite a couple of stuttering performances. South Africa too have had a very strong response after an opening humiliation, and look set to go through.

With three matches left for India, here is a look at what some of the qualification scenarios are, as India find themselves in an essential head-to-head battle against New Zealand to see which team can outlast the other and reach the next round of this tournament.

Current state of the Women’s World Cup table

India stand on 4 points after 4 games, while New Zealand are on 3 points after 4 games due to a washout. India and New Zealand will first face England and Pakistan, respectively, and then play each other. They will finish off the tournament with matches against Bangladesh and England, respectively.

India win all 3 matches

The most straightforward way for India to progress is by beating all three of England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, but that is, of course, easier said than done. If India does finish with 5 wins, 10 points will be enough to send them through to the semifinals without depending on other teams.

India win 2, lose 1

As long as they beat New Zealand next week, even winning just two matches will be mathematically enough for India without needing to resort to NRR calculations. This means that even a loss against England in Sunday’s match won’t kill their chances, as long as they manage to beat the Black Ferns.

If New Zealand manage to beat India, as they did at last year’s T20 World Cup, the chances of India going through begin to decrease rapidly.

India lose 2, win 1

Although they will technically be mathematically in it even if they lose the next two games to England and New Zealand, it will make things very ugly for India. They will first need to hope that Pakistan helps them out by beating New Zealand, and they will also need England to beat New Zealand.

Comes down to a winner-takes-all match vs New Zealand

Essentially, India will be okay as long as they match New Zealand’s run of results over the next three matches. Things will be made much simpler and less convoluted for whichever team wins that contest, irrespective of what happens in their next match. A win for either team will put them in a position of power heading into the last match of the tournament, where India has a much more manageable match against Bangladesh, compared to the Kiwis meeting England.