Wednesday, Sept 24, 2025
What India, Pakistan and Bangladesh need to do to qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final: All Super 4 scenarios explained

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 24, 2025 08:39 am IST

Pakistan's victory over Sri Lanka intensifies the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Stage, leading to a tight race among India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan for the final.

Pakistan’s five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi has dramatically reshaped the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Stage, creating a three-way battle that promises a thrilling conclusion to the tournament. India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are now entangled in this tug-of-war to be in the summit clash of the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma getting into heated exchange with Haris Rauf during latest India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025(AFP)
Abhishek Sharma getting into heated exchange with Haris Rauf during latest India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025(AFP)

Today, the 24th of September will see India take on Bangladesh. Before that match, here is a glimpse of how things are and what the three teams need to do to be in the grand-finale of the tournament.

Current Standings

Team

Matches

Wins

Loss

Points

Net Run Rate

India

1

1

0

2

+0.689

Pakistan

2

1

1

2

+0.226

Bangladesh

1

1

0

2

+0.121

Sri Lanka

2

0

2

0

-0.59

Remaining Matches

  • India vs Bangladesh (September 24)
  • Pakistan vs Bangladesh (September 25)
  • India vs Sri Lanka (September 26)

Team by team breakdown

India

India control their own destiny in the tournament with the best net run rate and two matches still remaining. A victory over Bangladesh in their next outing would virtually ensure their spot in the final. Their superior NRR provides them a crucial buffer in case of potential tie scenarios. Even a defeat wouldn’t eliminate India, and they would just need to win against Sri Lanka to stay in the hunt.

Pakistan

Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka has revitalized their campaign. If India win against Bangladesh, then the Thursday clash between Pakistan and the Tigers becomes a virtual semi-final. On the other hand, if Bangladesh win against India, Pakistan will have to defeat them and then wait for the result between India and Sri Lanka to find their way into the summit clash.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh are probably in the most intriguing position at the moment. They face the unique scheduling challenge, playing twice in 24 hours and that too against India and Pakistan.

If they win against India, they strengthen their chances to be in the final of the tournament but it would not be guaranteed given the fact that they have the worst net run rate of the three contenders. Going by this path, they need to win big against India and then ensure that Pakistan don’t go over their net run rate even if they are defeated. However, if they take the L against India, they get engaged in a do-or-die battle against Pakistan.

The road ahead

Two prime scenarios emerge: If India beat Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh becomes winner takes all for the second final spot. Should Bangladesh upset India, the tournament enters complex net run rate territory, with the final day potentially deciding qualification.

(Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the Asia Cup with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.)

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
