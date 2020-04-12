e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Whatever will happen will happen’: Sourav Ganguly on tenure as BCCI president

‘Whatever will happen will happen’: Sourav Ganguly on tenure as BCCI president

Ganguly was appointed BCCI president for a period of 9 months as the “Cooling Off” period clause in the new BCCI constitution makes it mandatory for board officials to step down after 6 years in office.

cricket Updated: Apr 12, 2020 10:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly(BCCI)
         

Board of control for cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly does not want to look too far ahead as far the term of his tenure is concerned. Ganguly was appointed BCCI president for a period of 9 months as the “Cooling Off” period clause in the new BCCI constitution makes it mandatory for board officials to step down after 6 years in office.

However, Ganguly is not too bothered with this he does not want to read too much into it. “At the moment the courts are closed. So we have no update on that. There is time. And whatever will happen will happen. This is not in our control,” Ganguly told New Indian Express.

Ganguly was also questioned on holding IPL this year to which he said that it would be difficult considering the prevailing situation.

ALSO READ: ‘When life is at standstill, where does sport have a future’: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on holding IPL 2020

“We keep monitoring developments. At the present moment, we can’t say anything. And what is there to say anyway? Airports are shut, people are stuck at home, offices are locked down, nobody can go anywhere. And it seems this is how it’s going to be till the middle of May,” Ganguly said

He further added that nothing is working in favour of any kind of sport at the moment. “Where will you get players from, where do players travel. It’s just simple common sense that at the moment, nothing is in favour of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL,” he said.

