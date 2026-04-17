What’s next for Ryan Rickelton when Rohit Sharma returns as ‘content’ Quinton de Kock makes his chance count with a ton

The Indian Premier League 2026 is gearing up as the teams compete for qualification and in the midst of this chase, the teams are struggling with mid-season injuries and their replacements. While the absence of key players can be a setback for franchises, it can also be a blessing in disguise, with replacements firing on all cylinders and changing the course of a franchise’s campaign. Ryan Rickelton’s place under scanner as Quinton de Kock seizes opportunity with a century in Rohit Sharma's absence. (ANI Pic Service)

Mumbai Indians, who currently sit 9th in the table after losing 4 consecutive matches, have a headache, as the team has failed to find momentum under captain Hardik Pandya. Adding to their season’s misery is Rohit Sharma sustaining a hamstring injury in a loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While it’s a loss for one, it did act as an advantage for the other, as MI’s wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock was struggling to find some minutes, with a great start to the campaign by the last season’s opening pair of Rohit and Ryan Rickleton.

De Kock made an immediate impact coming in to replace the injured Rohit against Punjab Kings. MI, who lost two early wickets to Arshdeep Singh, were able to put a competitive total on the scoreboard after heroics by De Kock, as he anchored the innings for MI in this crunch situation. He scored a blistering century, a 112 off just 60 balls, striking the ball over 180+. It felt like he was never left out of the playing XI this season.

"The difference between Quinton De Kock and somebody else coming in in that position, where you've been sitting on the bench, is that he's probably pretty content with his career," former Australian batter Aaron Finch said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show.

Finch's statement remarked on how the mentality and experience of the South African batter helped him rise to the occasion in the absence of Rohit, and what it means now for his compatriot Rickelton, who has failed to make an impact, despite an outstanding start in the opener against Kolkata Knight Riders with 81 off just 43 balls.

"He's thinking, you know what, I'm going to be back-up to Ryan Rickelton most likely. He gets an opportunity when Rohit gets injured. So he comes in and he's just relaxed, he's calm. His heart rate doesn't seem to be above 60 too often. Nothing seems to faze him.”

“So that just goes to show a guy who's really at peace with where his career's at compared to somebody else who might think, you know what, I need to get runs today to maybe get another opportunity. So he's able to be a bit more free-flowing and just back his skill and not get too overawed by that situation or what's down the track,” added Finch.

Also Read - BCCI takes action after Romi Bhinder found guilty; ACU ‘unsatisfied’ with RR manager's protocol breach explanation

While Rickelton and De Kock are both explosive T20 batters, the latter is well known in this format for his vast experience and high-impact performances. This was noted when De Kock was picked ahead of Rickelton for the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year, though he failed to make a big impact in the tournament.

Questions were already raised between the pair post loss to PBKS. “You didn't ask me that question when Ryan got that 80 [81] against KKR," said MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

“These are the margins that we play [with]. I still feel that we are making the right decisions at the right time and going through… yeah, I mean, it's good to have that competition within the group as well. There's nothing wrong in that. And once the guys put their hand up and acknowledge those, you know, then we will have a look at it. So, it's good to have that. We played Quinny and he patiently waited like a good pro and he executed a brilliant innings. It's great to have that, early doors. We need everyone to be firing like that and have that hunger out there in the middle,” added Jayawardene.

While both have a blistering start in T20’s this season, it gives a headache for the team management about who to pick in their starting XI, once Rohit rejoins the group.