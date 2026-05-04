What’s the worst that can happen if LSG play Arjun Tendulkar and Delhi Capitals give a game to Prithvi Shaw?

As things stand, LSG and DC are placed tenth and seventh in the points table, raising questions over why Arjun and Shaw have not been given the chance. Granted, neither can be termed a proven performer, but there is little to lose in trying them out at this stage. At most, they may deliver below-par returns – no worse than what the teams have already endured. However, the potential upside is significant. If either player clicks, the franchises could unearth a match-winner at a crucial juncture. With time still on their side, both Tendulkar and Shaw represent high-reward options capable of turning the tide.

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals remain in contention. They could still qualify with wins in their remaining matches, but given how their campaigns have unfolded, the odds appear slim. To make matters worse, both teams have stuck rigidly to their plans, with the support staff seemingly unwilling to hand Tendulkar or Shaw the opportunity in the playing XI, regardless of circumstances.

When one hears the names Arjun Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw , the mind drifts back to that iconic image from 2011, when the two youngsters sat at the Wankhede Stadium watching Sachin Tendulkar , Arjun’s father, finally realise his dream of lifting the 50-over World Cup. Fifteen years on, Arjun and Shaw find themselves in the same boat. The close friends are enduring similar fortunes in the IPL 2026, yet to feature for their respective franchises despite their teams struggling to secure playoff spots.

If not now, then when for Arjun? For starters, handing Arjun a game at the start of the season was never going to be easy, given the competition among the fast bowlers in the squad. Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mayank Yadav all had strong claims to be picked ahead of him, and the performances of the pace unit have kept the 26-year-old on the bench.

However, it appears that the LSG think tank has overlooked what Arjun can offer with the bat. He is a bowling all-rounder, and ample opportunities have already been given to Himmat Singh. Hence, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea for the franchise to bench the Delhi batter and include Arjun in the playing XI. Himmat has struggled to finish games for Lucknow. In three matches in IPL 2026, he has scored just 35 runs, with a highest of 19. Arjun is capable of performing this role and finishing games at No. 7. Moreover, his inclusion would give Rishabh Pant another left-arm pace option alongside Mohsin.

The Shaw factor The right-handed Shaw, the Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, has been on a downward spiral over the past few years. He even went unsold ahead of IPL 2025 and missed the tournament. However, Delhi Capitals once again showed faith in him, signing him for INR 75 lakh before IPL 2026. At the start of the season, it was always unlikely that Shaw would walk straight into the XI, given Pathum Nissanka’s presence in the squad.

However, when Nissanka delivered underwhelming returns, there was an expectation that Shaw would get an opportunity to open alongside KL Rahul. Instead, Delhi surprised many by picking Sahil Parakh, the 18-year-old, ahead of him against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Parakh lasted just two balls before being bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the opening over.

That experiment lasted only one match, with Nissanka returning to the XI and justifying the call with a half-century against the Rajasthan Royals. The door for Shaw now appears almost shut, but Delhi missed an opportunity earlier in the season when Nissanka was struggling for form. There have been questions around Shaw’s attitude, but his talent remains undeniable. With Delhi still in contention for the playoffs, bringing him into the side could provide the spark the team needs.