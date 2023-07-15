'When champions are not given what they want...': Ex-India spinner's sensational remark on Ashwin's epic 12-wicket show

Team India enjoyed a stellar outing in the first Test of the series against West Indies, registering a comfortable innings-and-141-run victory in Dominica. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star for India on the final day of the Test, taking seven wickets in the second innings as the hosts were wrapped up for merely 130, trailing by 271 in the first innings. Ashwin ended the Test with 12 wickets to his name, having registered a five-wicket haul in the first innings as well. With two fifers to his name, Ashwin is now joint-fifth (with Rangana Herath) among bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in the longest format. Ravichandran Ashwin (L) during Day 3 of the 1st Test between West Indies and India(AFP)

The Test had also marked Ashwin's return to the XI after he was controversially snubbed in the World Test Championship final last month. India opted to go with four pacers and a spinner in Ravindra Jadeja for the final, but faced a 209-run defeat against Australia at The Oval. Since then, many former cricketers have criticised India's decision to drop Ashwin, and the off-spinner has also, on multiple occasions, expressed regret at not being part of the title clash.

Fast forward a month, and Ashwin took more than half of the West Indies wickets across the two innings, and former India spinner Pragyan Ojha lauded the India spinner for his sensational comeback. Ojha stated that it was Ashwin's own way to prove himself in the longest format.

“When champion players are not given what they want they will show it in a different way. The best part is when he got his chance in the very next game, he comes and takes 12 wickets and shows why he is the No. 1 spinner. This is the best way to prove yourself rather than talking,” the former spinner told JioCinema.

Former India selector Saba Karim, who is also part of the broadcast team for the series, praised Ashwin's wits and his ability to identify Windies batters' “weaknesses.”

“He is always willing to learn and that is what is remarkable about R Ashwin. Even in this game, you would have noticed that he was able to gauge the weakness of the batters quickly and then he went around trying to set them up. You could see him change the angle accordingly,” Karim said.

Ashwin may have been playing on the international circuit for over a decade but his willingness to bring about new dimensions to his game is second-to-none, according to Karim. “As an off spin bowler he keeps adding so many new things to his armoury and I feel that there is a lot for the young spinners to learn from him,” he said.

The India spinner is only 14 wickets away from becoming only the second Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. With only one Test remaining in the series – starting July 20 – it is unlikely that Ashwin would reach the mark this month. Regardless, the off-spinner will be aiming at a strong end to the Test series, for India won't play another Test until December, when the side tours South Africa.

