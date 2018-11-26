When KL Rahul failed to see MS Dhoni at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground - Watch

Indian cricketers KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, and Washington Sundar bonded over breakfast in Brisbane, which was the venue of the first T20 International and discussed few interesting anecdotes from their experiences of playing in Australia.

In a video posted by BCCI, KL Rahul was seen discussing the emotional bond he shared with the restaurant. He also said that it was a sort of ritual for him to visit the place whenever he was in Brisbane.

“It’s a ritual for me to visit this pancake place whenever i am in Brisbane. I indulge myself in my guilty pleasure. The ice-cream will be unhealthy, but it’s okay, we have training later so will burn all the calories”, said Rahul.

The right-hander shares a unique bond with Australia as he made his India A as well as India debut in the country. He said that the crowds are always against the Indian side whenever they play in Australia which makes the cricket even more exciting.

“The crowd is really against us, they love their cricket, but they will make our lives hard on the ground. That is why cricket in Australia is exciting,” Rahul added.

Rahul, who made his Test debut at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, revealed that the stadium was so huge that he could not spot MS Dhoni, who was India’s captain.

“When I played my first Test at Melbourne, you know how huge the Melbourne field is, I was standing at deep square leg. Mahi bhai was our captain, he was trying to move him, I couldn’t even see him. In the background you cannot pick it up, it is so far” the right-hander revealed.

After having lost a close contest in Brisbane, India went on to clinch the third match at Sydney, which was also a series-levelling affair. Virat Kohli starred with the bat and Krunal Pandya stole the show with a 4-wicket haul.

