‘When Virat Kohli is at other end…’: Krunal Pandya dissects match-winning RCB partnership, says ‘my role was clear’

Krunal Pandya was key for RCB on Sunday, as they eased past DC to climb to top of the IPL 2025 points table. During the run-chase, Krunal smacked an unbeaten knock of 73* runs off 47 balls, setting up crucial partnerships with Virat Kohli (51) and Tim David (19*). Krunal’s unbeaten knock also saw him maintain a 155.32 strike rate, and he also clattered five fours and four sixes. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli during their partnership vs DC.(PTI)

Meanwhile, the all-rounder also took a wicket and conceded 28 runs in his four overs, as RCB restricted DC to 162/8 in 20 overs. Chasing 163, RCB cruised to 165/4 in 18.3 overs.

‘When Virat is at the other end…’: Krunal Pandya

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Krunal revealed how batting with Kohli helped him settle into the game. “Glad that I fulfilled my role. When Virat is at the other end, it is quite easy. First 20 balls, it was scratchy for me. But he kept backing me. Then I got my mojo back. So, a lot of credit to Virat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Krunal also accepted that his side has plenty of big-hitters in their roster, which makes it easier to take down any team’s bowling attack. “It is always good to see the results. Sometimes when you have put the hard work behind the scenes and feels good when it comes off. It is quite satisfying. My role was clear. If we lose three early wickets, I can go in Make sure we stitch a partnership. We have such great powerhitters - David, Jitesh and Shepherd. We can take down the bowling,” he said.

Kohli and Krunal’s partnership saw them register 119 runs, which is the highest for RCB for any wicket and the highest for the fourth wicket or lower by any team in IPL 2025.

It looked like Kohli and Krunal would wrap up the run-chase for RCB. But Dushmantha Chameera struck in the 18th over to remove Kohli, but it was too late as David’s arrival added more destruction. Facing Mukesh Kumar in the 19th over, David began with a six and then hit a four, also receiving a no ball. Then he again hit a four, followed by finishing the match with another boundary.