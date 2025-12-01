‘When will you play Rishabh Pant?’: India’s baffling Ruturaj Gaikwad move called out; ‘I urged with folded hands’

India’s ODI transition is supposed to be about clarity, roles, and trust. Instead, after just one match against South Africa, Aakash Chopra sees confusion, mixed signals, and two players, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rishabh Pant, caught in the middle of it all. Ruturaj Gaikwad for India in the first ODI, Rishabh Pant in practice session.(PTI)

On his YouTube channel, after the first ODI, Chopra tore into the think-tank’s use of Gaikwad and Pant, arguing that India can’t talk about building for 2027 while still experimenting blindly with players’ core roles.

“You don’t have any right...”: Aakash Chopra

For Chopra, the handling of Ruturaj Gaikwad is the classic case of judging a player in a role that isn’t his. The opener walked in at number four in Ranchi, looked to settle in, and then fell to a blinder from Dewald Brevis, a dismissal that said more about the catch than the shot.

“I really don’t understand what is going on. Ruturaj Gaikwad has never batted at no.4 in ODIs. You sent him to that position, and he got out only because Dewald Brevis took a stunning catch,” Chopra said.

When Gaikwad was dismissed, Chopra says he found himself pleading with the management through the screen. “When he was dismissed, I literally folded my hands and said, please give him three full chances. Even if he fails, don’t discard him immediately. Don’t judge him on just these three performances. His main job is to open the batting. Until you can give him that position, you don’t have any right to pass a verdict on his ODI career,” said Chopra.

The larger point is about process. If Gaikwad is seen as a long-term ODI opener, he has to be judged there - not as a plug-in no.4. A transition phase, Chopra suggests, cannot just be code for musical chairs.

When will Rishabh Pant play?

If Gaikwad’s case is about role confusion, Rishabh Pant’s, in Chopra’s eyes, is about inexplicable non-use. A fully fit Pant, back in international cricket, remains on the fringes of the ODI XI even when the middle order has obvious vacancies.

“And now Rishabh Pant - when will you actually play him? He is a pure middle-order batter, best suited at No.4 or No.5, and yet you don’t pick him even when there is space in the middle order. Instead, you send two players who have never batted in those positions,” Chopra said.

It’s a sharp reminder that transition isn’t just about dropping seniors. It’s about giving prime-age, proven match-winners, clearly defined roles and a runway to settle. In Chopra’s view, India are doing neither with Gaikwad or Pant - and that, more than one defeat, is what should worry them.