'When you're totally clueless..': Watch Hafeez's brutal response to anchor's 'kya Pakistan SF pohoch sakta hai' question

Published on Oct 30, 2022 10:04 AM IST

Although there still remains a slender chance of Pakistan recovering from this low to make the semis, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has rather been brutal with his response on the team's chances.

ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan have their hopes pinned on their performance in the last three matches as twin defeats at the start of the 2022 T20 World Cup have put them on the edge of elimination. A narrow loss to India and shocking one to Zimbabwe in a space of four nights have left Pakistan with their worst ever start to a World Cup. And although there still remains a slender chance of Pakistan recovering from this low to make the semis, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has rather been brutal with his response on the team's chances.

Pakistan need to win their last three matches - against Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh - and hope that South Africa and Zimbabwe win not more than one of their remaining three matches. A slender one indeed, but Pakistan are still mathematically alive in the race.

ALSO READ: 'Ramiz Raja should resign immediately; Babar is top batter but what's his contribution?': Ex-PAK cricketer's fiery rant

Ahead of the crucial game against Netherlands, in Perth on Sunday, Hafeez was asked during a discussion on Pakistan channel on the team's chances of scripting a miraculous turnaround and reaching the semis and the veteran cricketer took a dig at Babar Azam-led side in his response.

He was asked: “Main Hafeez bhai se puchna chahata hu, number one, yeh jo strike rotation hai, running between the wickets hai woh kaise behetar ho sakti hai Pakistan ke perspective se, aur dusra, kya Pakistan semis tak pohoch sakta hai? (I what ant to ask Hafeez, one, what does Pakistan need to do to improve strike rotation, and two, can Pakistan reach the semis?)”

Hafeez replied saying," Dono sawalon ka jawab mere paas nehi hai (I don't have the answers to both the questions)," and burst into laughter.

He later shared the clip on his Twitter handle and captioned it, "When u r total clueless while being an expert ……"

Pakistan will take on Netherlands in their third game on Sunday in Perth.

