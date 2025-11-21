Search Search
Friday, Nov 21, 2025
'Where have all Test match batsmen gone?': Kaif can't believe the sorry state of India, England and Australia batters

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 21, 2025 06:20 pm IST

The Test match in Kolkata saw India fail to chase a meagre target of 124 runs, collapsing for 93 in second innings.

19 wickets fell in the opening day of the ongoing first Ashes Test between Australia and England, in Perth on Friday. It followed a similar pattern to the recent first Test match between India and South Africa, which ended in three days. In the opening Test between India and South Africa, the Eden Gardens pitch was criticised by fans and some former players. Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir also defended the pitch, stating that it was pre-planned and that a defensive batting approach would have allowed players to score runs.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif questioned the recent performance of batters in Test matches.(Mohammad Kaif/Instagram)
Former India batter Mohammad Kaif questioned the recent performance of batters in Test matches.(Mohammad Kaif/Instagram)

Taking to X, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif weighed in on the situation and had a question for batters. "Where have all the Test match batsmen gone? India fail to chase 124 on spin track while English and Australian batters struggle on pacy Perth wicket on opening day of Ashes", he wrote.

Also Read: Ben Duckett confronts Travis Head, re-ignites rivalry in heated moment during 1st Ashes Test - Watch

Here is the Mohammad Kaif's tweet:

The Test match in Kolkata saw India fail to chase a meagre target of 124 runs, collapsing for 93. Washington Sundar was the top run-scorer for India in the second innings, registering 31 off 92 balls. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj were dismissed for ducks. KL Rahul (1), Rishabh Pant (2) and Kuldeep Yadav (1) registered single-digit scores.

The English first innings in Perth saw Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Mark Wood get dismissed for ducks. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes (6), Gus Atkinson (1), and Brydon Carse (6) got single-digit scores as England collapsed for 172.

In response, Australia reached 123/9 at Stumps as Ben Stokes took five wickets in six overs. For the Aussies, Jake Weatherald and Nathan Lyon were dismissed for ducks. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne (9), Usman Khawaja (2) and Nathan Lyon (3) got single-digit scores.

News / Cricket News / 'Where have all Test match batsmen gone?': Kaif can't believe the sorry state of India, England and Australia batters
