Ben Duckett confronts Travis Head, re-ignites rivalry in heated moment during 1st Ashes Test - Watch

Travis Head and Ben Duckett were at it once again, on Day 1 of the ongoing first Ashes Test in Perth. The pair have a history of sledging, and were involved in controversy during a drinks break. Duckett confronted Head in a fiery moment, and the Aussie was dismissed soon as Australia crumbled to 123/9 at Stumps. Ben Duckett confronts Travis Head.(X)

The altercation happened after Mark Wood's delivery hit Cameron Green on the helmet. While the concussion test was being done, Duckett confronted Head, followed by the Aussie giving a wry smile as the English cricketer pointed his finger towards him.

Few overs after the incident, Head lost his wicket to Ben Stokes, who also took a 5-fer in six overs.

Here is the video of Duckett and Head's altercation:

The pair have had multiple altercations in the past, especially in the last Ashes. The Aussie batter also revealed later that the pair had a habit of 'meowing' at each other. Speaking to Daily Mail, Head said, "We joked about it and he left the ball, I came running in from the boundary, perfect opportunity. I get along with 'Ducky' really well, and I played [under] 19s all the way through with him and everything, good fella. And yeah, I miaowed at him about being a cat leaving the ball. He pricked his ears up and had a giggle. And he'd do the same, vice-versa."

Day 1 saw 19 wickets fall as Australia posted 123/9 in 39 overs at Stumps, in response to England's 172. The Aussies trail by 49 runs. Stokes' arrival with the ball shifted the tide to England's favour. He accounted for the dismissals of Head (21), Cameron Green (24), Alex Carey (26), Mitchell Starc (12) and Scott Boland (0).