Never happened in 100 years: Mayhem in Perth breaks century-old Ashes record as Ben Stokes outshines Mitchell Starc

The Ashes erupted in extraordinary fashion on Friday as the first Test at Perth Stadium produced 19 wickets — the most to fall on an opening day of an Ashes match in a century. What began as a promising morning for Australia quickly twisted into a dramatic, seesawing contest defined by relentless pace, bold captaincy, and two standout performances from Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes. England's captain Ben Stokes acknowledges the fans as he walks out(AP)

Stokes won the toss under clear skies and opted to bat, but England’s innings never settled. Starc, operating with trademark menace, ripped through the tourists to claim 7-58, putting England on the defensive almost immediately. Only Harry Brook (52) and Ollie Pope (46) managed to withstand the pressure for any meaningful stretch as England folded for 172 after lunch.

Wickets on the first day of a Test at Perth Stadium

2025: 19 (Aus vs Eng)

2024: 17 (Aus vs Ind)

2018-23: 15 (Four Tests)

Most wickets on the opening day of an Ashes Test in the last 100 years

19 Perth Stadium 2025 (Eng 10, Aus 9)

17 Trent Bridge 2001 (Eng 10, Aus 7)

17 Lord’s 2005 (Aus 10, Eng 7)

Starc struck early and often, removing Zak Crawley for a duck with his sixth ball before trapping Ben Duckett on 21. Joe Root’s stay lasted just seven deliveries, edging behind for nought in a near-perfect opening burst from the left-armer. After the break he returned to dismantle Stokes for six with a wicked inswinger, before cleaning up the tail with clinical precision. The haul marked his 17th five-wicket return in Test cricket.

If England looked buried at that point, their bowlers refused to accept it. Jofra Archer set the tempo with raw pace that floored debutant Jake Weatherald, struck lbw for a second-ball duck. Marnus Labuschagne battled for 41 balls before Archer breached his defence, while Steve Smith’s attempt to steady the innings ended on 17 when he edged Brydon Carse to slip.

Australia’s top order crumbled to 31-4 as Carse, in a fiery spell, also removed Usman Khawaja — who had not opened due to stiffness — for a glancing nick behind. Though several players made starts — Cameron Green (24), Travis Head (21), Alex Carey (26), and Starc (12) — none could convert under England’s sustained hostility.

Sensing the moment, Stokes brought himself on and changed the contest again. The England captain tore through Australia’s middle and lower order, finishing with a superb 5-23 that reduced the hosts to 123-9 by stumps, still 49 runs adrift. Nathan Lyon remained on three at the close, with Brendan Doggett yet to open his account.

Carse, who also removed Smith and Weatherald, summed up the chaos simply: “Everyone who came today certainly got their money’s worth — 19 wickets.”

The carnage ensured this day will sit alongside Trent Bridge 2001 and Lord’s 2005 in Ashes lore — but above them all in terms of sheer volume of wickets — as Perth delivered the wildest opening-day script seen in the rivalry for 100 years.