Sanju Samson plays a shot.(IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royal vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

RR vs SRH Live online Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 27 Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 09:11 AM IST

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals suffered a harrowing defeat against Mumbai Indians as their bowling unit left them down in the previous match. It was a good batting effort, but RR will be eager to tweak their bowling unit. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, things are likely to be changed with Kane Williamson in-charge. It also seems David Warner might miss out on the match entirely.

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (May 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between RR vs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between RR vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

ipl 2021
