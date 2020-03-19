‘Where will he fit in?’: Virender Sehwag explains why MS Dhoni’s return looks difficult

cricket

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels return of wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian team looks difficult due to the rise of KL Rahul. Dhoni hasn’t played for Team India since the defeat against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.

Ever since Dhoni decided to stay away from the limelight, selectors have time and again posed faith in young stumper Rishabh Pant. However, the rise or Rahul as a more consistent keeper-batsman has made him the number one choice in white-ball cricket behind the stumps.

Sehwag feels it will be difficult to fit in Dhoni considering the presence of both Rahul and Pant. He argued that Rahul shouldn’t be kept out of the team because of his recent performances.

“Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late. I think there is no reason why we should not stick with them,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by TOI.

Sehwag’s former India teammate Wasim Jaffer, however, doesn’t agree with him as he feels a fit Dhoni should walk into the Indian team considering his wealth of experience.

“If Dhoni is fit and is in form I think we can’t look beyond him as he will be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It’ll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty,” Jaffer wrote on Twitter.