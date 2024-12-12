Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Whichever team wins Brisbane will win series': Shastri tells Rohit Sharma to 'throw first punch' in crucial message

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 12, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Rohit Sharma had a poor outing in Adelaide Test, sparking concerns over his place in the batting order.

Team India faced a heavy defeat at the hands of Australia in the second Test of the series, and former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the balance in the XI will be paramount for the side to regain momentum in Brisbane. Shastri, in particular, focussed on Rohit Sharma's batting position; the Indian captain batted in the middle-order in the second Test but Shastri believes Rohit's best position is at the top.

India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day two of the second cricket test(AP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day two of the second cricket test(AP)

During an event in Brisbane, the venue for the third Test, Shastri stated that the side can get the best out of Rohit if he bats at the opening spot.

“That’s where he’s been at his best over the last eight or nine years,” Shastri said. “It’s not that he’s going to set the world on fire – he could – but that’s the place that’s best for him. To lead from the front," Shastri said, as quoted by WA Today.

“If he has to do damage, if he has to throw the first punch, that’s the best place from where he can do it. And it is important that India get their judgment right here, because 1-1 in the series, this is the moving Test match."

Rohit has been enduring a rough patch in the longest format of the game, and the Adelaide Test saw the Indian captain failing to breach double figures. In the two innings, Rohit scored 3 and 6, respectively.

Whoever wins Brisbane will ‘win series’

Shastri further mentioned that the Test at Gabba will set the tone of the series, indicating that whichever team will win the Brisbane Test will eventually lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I feel whichever team wins this Test match will win the series. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind. So it is very, very important that India get the balance right, because Australia have got the confidence back,” said Shastri.

India arrive in Brisbane with happy memories at the venue from the previous tour; the side defeated Australia in the final Test at the Gabba at the time, clinching the series 2-1. It was also Australia's first Test defeat at the venue since 1989.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On