'Whichever team wins Brisbane will win series': Shastri tells Rohit Sharma to 'throw first punch' in crucial message

Team India faced a heavy defeat at the hands of Australia in the second Test of the series, and former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the balance in the XI will be paramount for the side to regain momentum in Brisbane. Shastri, in particular, focussed on Rohit Sharma's batting position; the Indian captain batted in the middle-order in the second Test but Shastri believes Rohit's best position is at the top. India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day two of the second cricket test(AP)

During an event in Brisbane, the venue for the third Test, Shastri stated that the side can get the best out of Rohit if he bats at the opening spot.

“That’s where he’s been at his best over the last eight or nine years,” Shastri said. “It’s not that he’s going to set the world on fire – he could – but that’s the place that’s best for him. To lead from the front," Shastri said, as quoted by WA Today.

“If he has to do damage, if he has to throw the first punch, that’s the best place from where he can do it. And it is important that India get their judgment right here, because 1-1 in the series, this is the moving Test match."

Rohit has been enduring a rough patch in the longest format of the game, and the Adelaide Test saw the Indian captain failing to breach double figures. In the two innings, Rohit scored 3 and 6, respectively.

Whoever wins Brisbane will ‘win series’

Shastri further mentioned that the Test at Gabba will set the tone of the series, indicating that whichever team will win the Brisbane Test will eventually lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I feel whichever team wins this Test match will win the series. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind. So it is very, very important that India get the balance right, because Australia have got the confidence back,” said Shastri.

India arrive in Brisbane with happy memories at the venue from the previous tour; the side defeated Australia in the final Test at the Gabba at the time, clinching the series 2-1. It was also Australia's first Test defeat at the venue since 1989.