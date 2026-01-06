Who is Aman Rao? 21-year-old Rajasthan Royals new recruit smashes double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Aman Rao Perala made a stunning first impression in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday, producing a remarkable double century against Bengal at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The 21-year-old Hyderabad batter etched his name into the record books by reaching the landmark in just his third List A appearance. His innings stood out for its confidence and maturity, as he dominated the bowling attack and showed little sign of nerves on a big stage. Aman Rao smashes 200 in Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Bengal.(PTI)

The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 200 off 154 balls, which was embellished with 13 sixes and 12 fours. He reached the iconic 200-run mark with a last-ball six as Hyderabad posted a dominant 352/5.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 19, 2004, Aman is an emerging batting talent who has quickly made his presence felt in Indian domestic cricket. He first drew attention in age-group competitions, producing consistent performances in the U-23 State Trophy with a mix of big scores and maturity beyond his years. Rao’s fearless approach came to the fore on bigger stages as well, most notably during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took on established names without hesitation. An explosive first over against Mumbai, highlighted by a brutal assault on Shardul Thakur, showcased his intent and confidence. Known for his clean hitting and strong base, Rao boasts a T20 strike rate above 160, marking him out as a batter capable of dominating attacks and changing games quickly. With his double century on Tuesday, he now has 252 runs in three matches at an average of 126.

The opening batter backed up his eye-catching entry into the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an innings that underlined both power and composure. The 21-year-old, who was picked up by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction, finished unbeaten on 200 from just 109 balls, an assault laced with 12 fours and 13 sixes, achieved in only his third List A outing. It was the second double hundred of the season, following Odisha batter Swastik Samal’s 212 against Saurashtra in December.

Aman Rao's double ton helps Hyderabad outclass Bengal

Batting first, Rao dismantled a Bengal attack that included Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, scoring 120 of his runs off the experienced trio. He gave Hyderabad a flying start with a 104-run opening stand alongside Rahul Singh, who chipped in with 65, before adding another vital 87 runs with captain Tilak Varma. The partnerships ensured Hyderabad remained in control throughout the innings.

With the ball, spearhead Mohammed Siraj followed it up with a searing opening spell, finishing with figures of 10-0-58-4 to knock the stuffing out of Bengal’s chase as they were bowled out for 245 in 44.4 overs. Siraj’s burst reduced Bengal to 73 for 4, a blow they never quite recovered from. Shahbaz Ahmed fought a lone battle, remaining unbeaten on 108 off 113 balls, but ran out of support at the other end. The defeat left Bengal with four wins from six matches, placing them third on the table behind Vidarbha on net run rate.