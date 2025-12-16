Who is Auqib Dar? J&K pacer becomes overnight crorepati after Delhi Capitals win four-way IPL auction war

Auqib Nabi Dhar, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer, has finally been rewarded for his years of toil in the domestic circuit. The 29-year-old was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for INR 8.40 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. It is worth mentioning that Auqib Nabi entered the auction with a base price of INR 30 lakh. The first bid for Nabi was placed by Delhi Capitals, and the franchise was involved in a battle with the Rajasthan Royals. Auqib Nabi Dhar picked up in the IPL mega auction. (PTI)

However, soon, RR opted out, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the room. However, soon after, last year's champions also opted out, and the final bidding war erupted between the Delhi Capitals and the SunRisers Hyderabad. Ultimately, Nabi signed with the Delhi Capitals for INR 8.40 crore.

The right-arm medium pacer has been in phenomenal form in domestic cricket in 2025. Prior to the IPL auction, he put all the franchises on notice, picking up 15 wickets in seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an economy rate of 7.41, including figures of 4/16 against Bihar.

Apart from SMAT, Nabi also showed exceptional talent in the Ranji Trophy, scalping 29 wickets in nine innings, including three fifers and a stunning 7/24 against Rajasthan, which helped Jammu and Kashmir progress to the knockouts stage.

Not just the ongoing domestic season, the speedster was also in excellent form with the ball last season as well, picking up 44 wickets in the Ranji Trophy at a remarkable average of 13.93.

All you need to know about Auqib Nabi

It is worth mentioning that Auqib Nabi made his first-class debut five years ago, in 2020, against Jharkhand in Ranchi. To date, he has played 36 first-class games, picking 125 wickets. Not just the ball, he can wield the willow as well, as he has a total of 870 runs to his name in the red-ball career, with his highest score being 55.

Apart from first-class matches, Auqib Nabi has also played 29 List-A matches and 34 T20S, picking a combined total of 85 wickets. He last played a match earlier this month as he turned up for Jammu and Kashmir in the SMAT match against Madhya Pradesh, where he scored 32 runs off 21 balls and also picked up three wickets, conceding 19 runs in four overs.

Auqib Naib hails from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. He is now the third pacer from the region, after Umran Malik and Yudhvir Singh Charak, to feature in the IPL.