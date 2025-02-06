Who is Cooper Connolly? Australia's latest Test debutant played just 4 FC games before call-up, ran the show in BBL

Australia's Cooper Connolly received his prestigious Baggy Green cap ahead of the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, marking his long-awaited debut on the international stage. The 22-year-old all-rounder, who specializes in spin bowling, was presented with cap number 471 by former Test cricketer Simon Katich, a fellow Western Australian. Australia's Cooper Connolly (C) gestures after he was named as a debutant during the first day of the second test cricket match against Sri Lanka(AFP)

Despite having yet to claim a wicket in four first-class matches, Connolly was included in the XI as the side wanted batting depth in the second Test. Connolly averages over 61 in four first-class games. Connolly has already represented Australia in two ODIs and as many T20Is.

The youngster's selection was one of the key changes in the Australian side for the second Test, with captain Steve Smith opting to bowl first after winning the toss. Smith confirmed that Connolly would replace Todd Murphy in the playing XI, bolstering Australia's batting depth in a match that was expected to offer significant assistance to spinners.

Connolly's parents, Shane and Donna, made the long trip from Perth to witness the cap presentation. Shane, a former player, and Donna, were present for the occasion following their arrival ahead of last week's first Test.

"We've seen a lot of growth in Cooper, and it's fantastic to see him get the opportunity to debut," said Donna Connolly.

Earlier this week, Connolly’s blistering form in the Big Bash League (BBL) earned him the Player of the Tournament award. The left-handed batter was the highest run-scorer for the Perth Scorchers, showcasing his all-round capabilities in the competition and making a compelling case for his selection.

Smith on Connolly

Australia's captain, Steve Smith, was confident about Connolly's potential despite his limited red-ball experience. "From what I've seen in the nets he bowls some really good balls," Smith said. "He was pretty consistent where he was bowling in Dubai and in the nets here, and that's kind of all you've got to do in these conditions. Just try and bowl as many good balls in a good area, and just let the conditions take over."

As the second Test began, Connolly's presence in the XI marked a significant moment in his cricketing career, with the challenging conditions in Galle offering a unique opportunity for the young allrounder to prove his worth.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan side also paid tribute to their former captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who was playing his 100th and final Test match. Karunaratne announced his retirement from all forms of cricket ahead of the match, with a special pre-game ceremony held to honor his remarkable career.