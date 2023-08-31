News / Cricket / Who is Tanveer Sangha? Indian-origin spinner who shone on debut for Australia

Who is Tanveer Sangha? Indian-origin spinner who shone on debut for Australia

Aug 31, 2023

Tanveer Sangha shone in his Australia debut and is of Indian-origin.

Tanveer Sangha was in hot form, taking four wickets in his Australia debut during the first T20I against South Africa in Kingsmead, in Durban. Sangha was slotted into the playing XI after veteran spinner Adam Zampa fell ill. Sangha shone after receiving his debut Aussie cap, taking four wickets in four overs, and conceding only 31 runs.

Tanveer Sangha got his Australia debut cap.

Defending a target of 227 runs, the visitors bowled out South Africa for 115 in 15.3 overs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Sangha and Marcus Stoinis took three dismissals. Initially, Australia posted 226/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 49 balls by Mitchell Marsh. Meanwhile, Tim David smacked 64 off 28 deliveries. Also, Lizaad Williams scalped three dismissals for the home side.

Sangha's 4-31 saw him get the best return by an Australian cricketer on T20I debut in nearly two decades, only bettered by Michael Kasprowicz' 4/29 for Australia in 2005.

Sangha was born in Sydney, to Joga Sangha and Upneet on November 26, 2001. He finished his schooling from East Hill Boys High School in Sydney. His father hails from a village near Jalandhar in India. He works as a taxi driver in Sydney and his mother is an accountant.

Sangha made his T20 debut on December 12 2020, for Sydney Thunder in a BBL match. He caught everyone's attention during the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup, where he took 15 wickets. After a good debut BBL season, he received his maiden Australia call-up for the Trans-Tasman T20I series vs New Zealand in January 2021. Later that year, he also made his first class debut in the Sheffield Shield, for New South Wales. He is also the second Indian-origin player to represent Australia at senior level.

After the first T20I vs South Africa, Sangha was hailed by Marsh, who said, "I don't think Tanveer's heart rate gets over 100. He was in the gym when he found out and he was pretty chilled and said he's ready to go and it appears that he keeps it very simple, which will hold him in good stead for top level cricket. His demeanor is fantastic. I'm proud of him to come in and have a debut like that. He's got a great smile, so hopefully we see it for many years to come."

