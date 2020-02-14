e-paper
‘Who said rehab is boring’ - Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma show dances moves at gym - WATCH

In a video recently uploaded by Dhawan on his official Instagram account, the trio were seen grooving to a Bollywood song while training at the gym.

cricket Updated: Feb 14, 2020 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma at gym.(Screengrab)
         

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, allrounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Ishant Sharma are all not included in the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand due to injuries. The trio are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. But despite being away from the game, it appears that the injured Indian cricketers are enjoying their time. In a video recently uploaded by Dhawan on his official Instagram account, the trio were seen grooving to a Bollywood song while training at the gym.

In the video, as the song “Yahan ke hum sikandar” from popular Bollywood movie “Jo Jeeta Woi Sikandar” is playing, Pandya is seen doing bhangra steps while taking a run-up, while Dhawan is seen dancing on his cycle. Ishant, on the other hand, is seen jumping up and down while working on his biceps. 

“Who said rehab is boring? Yahaan ke hum sikander! @hardikpandya93 @ishant.sharma29,” Dhawan captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Dhawan, earlier this week, praised KL Rahul for his sensational performance in the limited-overs series in New Zealand. In a post on Instagram, Dhawan said that Rahul can score a hundred even as the 12th man, such has been his form. Rahul scored a magnificent 112 in the third and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday and Dhawan was quick to congratulate the 27-year-old who finished the ODIs with 204 runs in three innings. “Well played and wonderful century bro keep going strong. The way you are batting, even if you go as 12th man you will score a ton,” Dhawan said in an Instagram post.

Not too long ago, there was talk about Dhawan and Rahul fighting for a place in the opening slot alongwith Rohit Sharma. Since then, such has been the turn of events that Rahul has been tasked to keep wickets and bat in the middle order as Dhawan injured himself once again during the ODI series against Australia and was ruled out of the New Zealand tour.

