Who won yesterday's match? How the IPL 2024 points table is shaping up after Rajasthan Royals thrash Mumbai Indians

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 02, 2024 07:18 AM IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top with a third straight win.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals solidified their position at the top of the IPL 2024 points table, completing a hat-trick of wins by dishing out a six-wicket thrashing to Mumbai Indians. With brilliant bowling performances from Yuzvendra Chahal - 3/11 - and Trent Boult - 3/22 - Rajasthan Royals restricted Mumbai Indians to a paltry 125/9. Chasing a modest target, Riyan Parag, with an unbeaten 54 - his second straight fifty - continued his good form with another top-drawer knock, guiding his team to the top of the IPL points table.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Table toppers Rajasthan Royals continue to dominate. (ANI)

It was MI's third straight defeat of the season, and easily the most deflating one as the five-time champions languish at the bottom of the table as the only team to remain winless thus far. It's still early days in the competition, but MI, who have historically been slow starters, must be aware that they need to arrest this slide before being pushed to play catch up.

Kolkata Knight Riders are second with 4 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings at third and Gujarat Titans at fourth with four points each. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru then follow all the way up to the ninth spot.

Boult ripped through the top order, claiming three wickets in the powerplay including a golden duck for Rohit Sharma. Chahal then spun a web around the middle order, dismissing key batsmen like Hardik Pandya (34) and Tilak Varma (32).

MI's woes were compounded by a hostile home crowd that relentlessly booed Hardik Pandya throughout his innings. Despite a brief fightback with some boundaries, Pandya fell to Chahal's guile, caught superbly by substitute fielder Rovman Powell. Nandre Burger (2/32) chipped in with crucial wickets as Mumbai's batting crumbled under pressure.

Rajasthan's fielding was equally impressive, complementing the bowlers' efforts. This clinical all-round performance from the Royals sees them climb to the top of the IPL points table.

