'Whoever I play for, my process remains the same': Rashid Khan

In the Indian Premier League, a high price tag guarantees extra attention. Rashid Khan’s case is slightly different. The ace leg-spinner looks value for money despite the R15 crore Gujarat Titans have spent for him. That’s the kind of impact he has had for the Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2017, taking 93 wickets in 76 matches at an economy of 6.33. If the Titans have to make a mark in their debut season, Khan will have to perform a similar role. But Khan isn’t thinking ahead, neither is he putting himself under any pressure.

Excerpts

How has the IPL journey been for you? How are you looking at the new season?

It’s been great so far. So many things have happened which totally changed my cricket, my game in the last five years. Now I am with a new team and looking forward to try and consolidate (that kind of success) and do well for my new team as well. Most importantly, just to try and keep it simple.

Like Messi’s left foot, your right shoulder is also priceless. It has been put so much to use, yet you have managed to stay injury free, what is the secret of it?

Well, I don’t think about those things to be honest. When I started my journey in IPL in 2017, my fitness wasn’t as good but then I learnt that to play this game for a longer time I need to be fit. The more fit I am, the better I can perform. From there on, I started working on my fitness, changed my diet plan and did so many things to be a better cricketer. My performance is not just about hard work but also about maintaining my health (fitness).

How did it feel being the most in-demand player before the auction? All teams must have approached you?

I think it is just about the performance you do on the field which does help you in that part. I don’t think about how many teams want me. It is all about performance and hard work, which helps me to be wanted by each and every team. I shouldn’t change this mindset whatever happens. Whoever I play for is a different part, my process remains the same, my hard work remains the same. It is what I focus on.

What is the strength of Gujarat Titans?

Too early to say, today will be my first practice after serving the quarantine. The more we play together we will understand each other better. T20 is not about having so many big players and so many bad players, it’s all about the combination and (once you get) the momentum then you just go on with that.

In some ways Titans looks similar to SRH, a lot will be dependent on your performance. Do you thrive in extra responsibility?

Well, it’s not responsibility. It is my job to do for my team, to perform well. It is the kind of game I play. I don’t focus on the point that I have to perform. I just need to go there and bowl well, take wickets and be economical. That is my job, whether you are in the world’s best side or the world’s worst side. Your job shouldn’t change, it shouldn’t affect your performance. I know my skills and what I can do. I don’t take that as extra responsibility on my shoulders. I just keep things simple and try to do well.

You have been so consistent over the seasons, are there phases in the game when you also feel the pressure?

It is just about being more positive in your mind, having that self-belief to be able to deliver any time. You rather have these things on your mind than failure. Bowling is a tough job (in T20), you can only perform when you have a positive approach and are well prepared for any stage in any game.

One thing that has changed this season is you will be playing with a heavy price tag. How do you plan to approach this season as we have seen lot of players feel the pressure of the price tag?

That is something which I never think about, that is a different part, separate from cricket. My job is playing good cricket and doing my job for the team. I always keep that out of my mind, high or low. That is something as a player you shouldn’t think about. My job is to come here and bowl well for the team. Give your hundred per cent, work hard, which is in my hand.

What do you feel will work for Hardik Pandya as a leader?

Well he should remain the same. It’s not about he needs to change his mindset or his approach. The way he has played, the mindset he has, the kind of approach he has, the love he has for the game, the passion with which he plays, just needs to keep it the same. Keep it simple and enjoy the cricket.

How challenging will it be playing for a franchise playing its first IPL season?

I don’t think we should be thinking about it. It’s a new team, new beginning. We as players need to focus on what we can do for the team and doesn’t matter who is there in the opposition, whoever we play against.

Are you working on any new variation?

I already have so many variations. I don’t think I need to bring any new delivery. I just need to keep it simple, have the consistency in my bowling that I have. The result will take care of itself as long as I have that consistency in my bowling which should be a challenge for me through the season.

What do you make of playing in Mumbai and Pune?

We had three venues at UAE, here we have four venues, which is a good thing. I never think about the conditions which will be given. As a professional player you should be ready for any condition, any pitch, anywhere. You need to have that kind of mindset. It’s all about you own process, mindset and skills.