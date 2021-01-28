‘Who’ll be answerable’: Shoaib Akhtar questions Fawad Alam’s omission from Pakistan team for more than a decade

The return of Fawad Alam in Test cricket after a decade has rejuvenated the batting line up of Pakistan. In the ongoing first Test against South Africa, he played a fighting 109-run knock after the hosts were left reeling at 27/4 in the first innings.

While Fawad is getting praised for his century against South Africa, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has asked who will be held responsible for the omission of the dynamic batsman from the national side.

“Another 100 by @iamfawadalam25. So I'd like to know who will be answerable for not selecting him all these years? Great determination!”

Another 100 by @iamfawadalam25. So I'd like to know who will be answerable for not selecting him all these years?



Great determination! #FawadAlam — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 27, 2021

Earlier, Fawad had said that he was only focusing on honing his skills while playing domestic cricket in Pakistan.

“I've never blamed anyone. I have always been saying that fate had this for me. That if it was in my destiny, then nobody could have taken it away from me. I was only focusing on doing well in whatever opportunities I get to the fullest, even if its domestic cricket,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Fawad as saying.

ALSO READ | 'If bowlers concede a boundary, I know he'll shout at me': Bharat Arun on how Ravi Shastri 'hates' leaking runs

Between 2009 and 2020, Pakistan played 88 Test matches but Fawad wasn't given an opportunity. However, the left-hand batsman made most of the break and slammed 26 first-class hundreds and 33 fifties at an average of 56.48.

Despite being away from the international side for more than 10 years, Fawad looks forward to ‘redeem’ himself on the field in whatever time he is left with.

“I don't think about the 10 years going to waste. How can I say all the runs and records made in domestic cricket went in vain?. I've got enough respect and I want to redeem myself in whatever time I've left in cricket. Maybe I may get more success than what I've earned, so I can't complain and I'm happy about the success,” said Fawad.