‘Who’ll be answerable’: Shoaib Akhtar questions Fawad Alam’s omission from Pakistan team for more than a decade
The return of Fawad Alam in Test cricket after a decade has rejuvenated the batting line up of Pakistan. In the ongoing first Test against South Africa, he played a fighting 109-run knock after the hosts were left reeling at 27/4 in the first innings.
While Fawad is getting praised for his century against South Africa, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has asked who will be held responsible for the omission of the dynamic batsman from the national side.
“Another 100 by @iamfawadalam25. So I'd like to know who will be answerable for not selecting him all these years? Great determination!”
Earlier, Fawad had said that he was only focusing on honing his skills while playing domestic cricket in Pakistan.
“I've never blamed anyone. I have always been saying that fate had this for me. That if it was in my destiny, then nobody could have taken it away from me. I was only focusing on doing well in whatever opportunities I get to the fullest, even if its domestic cricket,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Fawad as saying.
ALSO READ | 'If bowlers concede a boundary, I know he'll shout at me': Bharat Arun on how Ravi Shastri 'hates' leaking runs
Between 2009 and 2020, Pakistan played 88 Test matches but Fawad wasn't given an opportunity. However, the left-hand batsman made most of the break and slammed 26 first-class hundreds and 33 fifties at an average of 56.48.
Despite being away from the international side for more than 10 years, Fawad looks forward to ‘redeem’ himself on the field in whatever time he is left with.
“I don't think about the 10 years going to waste. How can I say all the runs and records made in domestic cricket went in vain?. I've got enough respect and I want to redeem myself in whatever time I've left in cricket. Maybe I may get more success than what I've earned, so I can't complain and I'm happy about the success,” said Fawad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two stents implanted after fresh angioplasty, Sourav Ganguly stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If bowlers concede a boundary, Ravi Shastri shouts at me': India bowling coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 2 - (1972-73 to 1992-93)
- England in India: In part two we will look at the series between 1972-73 to 1992-93.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Was following IND vs AUS series and thought I bat the same way as Rishabh Pant'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka chief selector quits after 0-2 defeat against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter can't keep calm after ICC trolls Pakistan's Hasan Ali on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan seize control of 1st test with 3 late wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former SL cricketer Lokuhettige guilty under ICC anti-corruption code
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG series opener only a week away but TV rights remain undecided in UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andy Flower backs England’s ‘formidable combination of players’ for India Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mushtaq Ali T20: TN holds edge over Rajasthan; Punjab favourites vs Baroda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umpire Bruce Oxenford calls time on international career
- Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kagiso Rabada cleans up Hasan Ali to claim his 200th Test wicket - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I had a clear game plan': Pujara on getting hit 11 times on Day 5 of 4th Test
- Pujara opened up on his decision to not defend the rising deliveries with his bat and why he instead chose to get hit on the body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox