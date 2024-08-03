'Why are you looking at me?': Rohit Sharma can't believe Washington Sundar's laziness as DRS timer ticks away

Rohit Sharma is back playing for India, as is the entertainment. The India skipper, as expected, showed a range of emotions as he led captained the team during the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday. Rohit was back to business as usual, making decisions and expressing himself on the ground like only he can. He scolded one of his teammates when he was unable to assist with a DRS (Decision Review System) and struggled to hold back his laughter when Janith Liyanage decided to walk back himself even before the umpire could raise his finger. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul go up in an appeal(PTI)

It was that kind of a day for the India skipper. Playing his first ODI since the World Cup final, it was almost as if Rohit resumed where he had left off in Ahmedabad, before getting out to Glenn Maxwell. He scored an explosive 58 off 47 including seven fours and three sixes. But it was while fielding that Rohit showed once again why he is box office. There were plenty of classic moments that ensued but probably none more entertaining that the incident that took place in the 29th over.

Dunith Wellalage, batting to dig Sri Lanka out of the hole yorked himself off the bowling of Washington Sundar. A bit of an appeal follows. But as the umpire remained unmoved, an unsure Washington turns to Rohit. Initially, the skipper, standing in the slips, shook his head – even wicketkeeper KL Rahul wasn't sure – but couldn't hold himself back when Washy asked him again, with the DRS timer ticking away quickly.

"What? You tell me. Mere ko kya dekh raha hai. Sab kya main karu tere liye?" (Why are you looking at me? Should I do everything for you?)," Rohit said from behind the stumps.

How did India tie the match from a winning position?

India eventually decided against the review, which was a good call in hindsight since there was no pad involved. Wellalage had played the ball entire off his bat. The Sri Lankan all-rounder's knock proved to be the difference eventually as India tied with the hosts, getting all out for 230. Wellalage, who had rocked India last year with a five-wicket-haul in a Super Four fixture, picked up 2/39 and scored an unbeaten 67 to take the team to a respectable total, also thanks to a top-order fifty from Pathum Nissanka

India, for the longest time, appeared to be in control of the chase. Rohit and Shubman Gill blasted 70 odd runs in the first 10 overs before in came the Sri Lankan spinners and slowed things down. Once Rohit perished, it was almost as if India were playing on a different wicket altogether. The other returnee, Virat Kohli, looked confident during his innings of 24 off 32 balls but once he was out LBW to Wanindu Hasaranga, the wheels almost came off.

The need of the hour for India was a partnership and that's exactly what KL Rahul and Axar Patel delivered. They added 57 runs for the sixth wicket before Sri Lanka took out the two set batters in consecutive overs. Still 33 short, it was up to India's last recognised batter Shiva, Dube to take his team over the line, which he almost did so. With the scores levelled at 230 each and India with two wickets remaining, lost Dube and Arshdeep Singh to gift Sri Lanka the victory.