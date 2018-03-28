Why culprit-in-chief David Warner will never become Australian cricket team captain

David Warner and Steve Smith were handed exemplary punishments by Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday for their involvement in ball tampering during the third Australia-South Africa Test in Cape Town.

Warner and Smith were handed year-long bans from ‘all international and domestic cricket’, while Cameron Bancroft was given a nine-month ban for executing the ball tampering.

The CA also banned Smith from captaining Australia for the next two years, while Warner will never be considered for leading the side.

“Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft will not be considered for team leadership positions until a minimum of 12 months after the conclusion of their respective suspensions from international and domestic cricket. Any consideration of future leadership would be conditional on acceptance by fans and the public, form and authority among the playing group. David Warner will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future,” a statement from CA said.

Warner, the culprit-in-chief

While Smith was charged with “having knowledge of a potential plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball,” the Australian cricket body confirmed that it was Warner who hatched the plan to tamper the ball in the Cape Town Test.

“David Warner was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on: (a) development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball; (b) instruction to a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper,” the CA added in its statement.

The controversy surrounding Smith and Warner exploded on day three of the Cape Town Test last week, when Bancroft was caught using yellow tape to alter the condition of the ball before attempting to hide it in his trousers.

Allowed to play club cricket

The three cricketers have, however, been encouraged to play club cricket.

“All three players will be permitted to play club cricket and will be encouraged to do so to maintain links with the cricket community. In addition, all three players will be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket,” the CA said.

All the players have seven-day time to appeal against the sanctions. “If the player disputes either the charge or sanction/s, there is a hearing before a CA Commissioner. The player may appeal the outcome of that hearing, and if so there is a hearing before an Appeals Commissioner (who is selected from the remaining CA Commissioners),” the statement added.