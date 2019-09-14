Why is Faf du Plessis not playing against India despite turning out for English county side Kent?

cricket

South Africa had a campaign to forget at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. South Africa finished seventh in the points table with just 3 wins from 9 matches and did not qualify for the semi-finals. The cricket board decided to make some changes in personnel and went ahead with Quinton de Kock as the captain of the T20I side which takes on India in place of Faf du Plessis.

Cricket South Africa announced that they are making 26-year-old Quinton de Kock the skipper for the limited-overs tour of India that starts on Sunday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. They even left out du Plessis from the T20 squad while naming him the Test captain.

However, 35-year-old du Plessis will be turning out for English county side Kent after making himself available for the club’s match against Yorkshire. The four-day game is going to take place on Monday, just one day after the T20 international between India and South Africa. The move is thought to be in preparation for the 3-match Test series against India that starts on 3rd October.

South Africa’s Interim Director Enoch Nkwe explained the decision behind leaving out du Plessis and making de Kock the captain of the T20I side.

“We know where Faf stands as a captain and as a player. He has done great things for SA cricket. But we also need to look at what future looks like and we strongly believe in Quinton, who is going to be leading the team going forward,” Nkwe told reporters at the picturesque HPCA ground.

“We have a good leader and it’s an opportunity to start building for the future,” he added.

South Africa T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

