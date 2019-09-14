India vs South Africa: ‘We are experienced enough to play in India,’ says David Miller

cricket

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:12 IST

Stating clearly that South Africa have come here to beat India in their backyard, David Miller said their young side as enough experience of playing in these conditions. Miller’s comments on the eve of the first T20I against Dharamsala on Sunday.

“We did a few things wrong in the World Cup, but now it is a new phase in South African cricket. We have been training hard for the past ten days. Everyone is eager to get the games going and test themselves. Like I said we have come here to win,” Miller said.

The Proteas side for the series against India comprises of many youngsters, however, Miller said that many players have the experience of playing in India through ‘A’ teams.“A lot of guys in our side have played ‘A’ games here. They are experienced enough to play in India. We have had good preparation, we have been here for more than a week. It’s a good wicket here, we are eager to get going tomorrow,” he added.

Also Read: Kohli to field 3 spinners, take tough call in middler order in 1st T20I

South Africa had a disappointing World Cup stint as they finished at the seventh spot, managing to win just three games out of nine. The side went through a re-jig after the world event. Miller along with De Kock and Kagiso Rabada form the core of a new-look South African limited overs set-up.

“Quinton has been around for many years. He has an incredible brain, he is a thinking cricketer. It is really nice to be alongside him. It has been great so far, hope it continues,” Miller said.

“I feel playing while for the country there is always responsibility, regardless whether you are less experienced or more experienced. I mean I have been playing for many years now and that responsibility has been with me for a couple of years now, and it’s really exciting,” Miller said.

South Africa squad for three-match T20I series against India: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 14:09 IST