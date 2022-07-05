'Why isn't he removed from panel?': After controversial Kohli remark, Twitter furious at Sehwag over Anderson comment

A day after his controversial and rather offensive remark on former India skipper Virat Kohli, ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag was criticised once again by fans on Twitter on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test between India and England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground for his on-air comment on veteran England fast bowler James Anderson. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 5)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened during the 70th over of India's second innings of batting. India batter Ravindra Jadeja looked to play the length ball from Matthew Potts towards mid-on or mid-wicket for a single, but the delivery took the leading edge and went straight to Anderson, who was stationed at cover, but he failed to grab the opportunity.

Talking about the missed opportunity from Anderson, Sehwag called the veteran pacer "old" before adding that it was huge dropped chance from the England star as it would expose India's tail end with Jadeja's dismissal.

ALSO READ: India great's ‘thought Dhoni would do it' remark after Pant equals his 49-year-old feat in fifth Test vs England

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sehwag's comment...

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the match, India were dismissed for 245 runs in the second innings after restricting England for 284 in their first innings and taking a lead. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side hence set a target of 378 for England in the rescheduled fifth Test.

However, a stupendous partnership from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow left England on the verge of a great win in Birmingham. England kicked off the final day of the Test match with 119 wickets to win with seven wickets in hand. The victory would level the series at 2-2 after India had taken a 2-1 lead following victories at Lord's and the Oval. England's lone win in the series so far came at Headingley.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON