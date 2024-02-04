 Why Kevin Pietersen thanked Shubman Gill after crucial century against England | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Why Kevin Pietersen thanked Shubman Gill after crucial century against England

Why Kevin Pietersen thanked Shubman Gill after crucial century against England

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 04, 2024 07:50 PM IST

Kevin Pietersen thanked Shubman Gill for proving his earlier prediction right. The India opener smacked a century on Day 3 of the second Test match.

Having received criticism for his batting performance lately, India batter Shubman Gill responded in style with a resurgent ton on Sunday. Day 3 was enthralling as England posted 67/1 at Stumps, in response to India's 255 in the second innings.

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century.(AFP)
India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century.(AFP)

The day began with James Anderson taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Then Gill staged a fightback, despite starting off on a shaky note. He slowly found his tempo, and ended up getting his third Test century. Ben Stokes showed some good captaincy skills, changing fields which made it harder and finally Gill lost his wicket.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read | Shubman Gill warned; was given ultimatum to perform in 2nd India vs England Test otherwise…: Report

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Pietersen reminded fans of an earlier prediction he made on Friday, where he asked fans to give Gill time to find his form. Retweeting that prediction, the England legend wrote, "Thank you, @ShubmanGill."

This was also Gill's first ton at the No. 3 position. Before this knock, he had never scored a half-century at the No. 3 position in the last 11 innings in his Test career. He also survived three close calls in the morning on Sunday.

After Gill's departure, the rest of the Indian team lost their wickets with ease. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave England a good start, but the latter lost his wicket to Ashwin. Crawley will resume batting with Rehan Ahmed on Day 4.

During the Hyderabad Test, Pietersen had a different stance on his approach on Gill. He criticised Gill for his batting approach, but changed his perspective in the second Test. He went on to compare Gill to Jacques Kallis. Pietersen said that Kallis averaged 22 in his first 10 Test matches, and then became one of the greatest players in history.

Speaking after the final session on Day 4, Gill said, "Definitely very pleased but I left a bit out there to be honest. The first one I didn't feel it (inside edge onto pad). Shreyas told me to take it in case it's umpire's call. I saw the point fielder go there and I thought it was a percentage shot. Should've just played the 5-6 overs till tea. Pretty decent wicket to bat on. Not an easy kind of wicket to hit on the rise."

"Have to apply yourself because the odd one is turning and odd one is keeping low. I think so (getting pulled up by his father for that shot that got him out). I'll get to know once I get back to the hotel but I think so. He comes for most of my games, there's no such pressure. I think it's 70-30 at the moment. Morning session will be key. We've seen there is moisture in the morning and help for fast bowlers and spinners," he further added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule, India vs England Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On