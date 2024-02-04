Shubman Gill warned; was given ultimatum to perform in 2nd India vs England Test otherwise…: Report

Shubman Gill breathed some much-needed life into his India career as he creamed a delightful century against England on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam. Gill, batting at No. 3, broke an 11-month lull, as his 104 played a crucial role in India's second innings total of 255, which set England a tough 399-run target. But did you know? Vizag Test was Gill's last chance to prove himself as one more failure would have led to his exit from the squad. Yes, Gill's Test career was actually hanging on by a thread before the 3rd Test, and just two innings remained between him continuing with the Indian team or be related to play Ranji Trophy for Punjab. India’s Shubman Gill in action on Day 2 of the Vizag Test(ANI)

Surprised? Well, don't be. Gill was given the ultimatum before the start of the Vizag Test. According to a report by The Indian Express, Gill had to perform or perish. India's next batting superstar in the making, Gill had been woefully struggling for form ever since he returned from a bout of dengue. The first half of 2023 was all glittery for Gill, as he was racking up hundreds for fun and even won the IPL 2023 Orange Cap, but as the year progress, his form dipped, to an extent that his place in the Test XI was up for grabs. To an extent, it was right too, as the team management dropped Gill to No. 3 promoting young Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener.

In the last few months, nothing went right for Gill in Tests, and the underwhelming figures of 153 runs from 9 innings is a testament to it. Had Gill not performed in Vizag, he was in danger of getting released from the squad, and take part in Punjab's Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat starting February 9.

What Gill told his family

"I will go and play the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in Mohali," The Indian Express reported Gill as saying to one of his family members. Perhaps it was the fact that Gill was pushed against the wall that brought out the best in him. Gill's father was in attendance on Sunday as he saw his son notch up one of the most special and hardworking centuries of his career. Gill has 10 international centuries thus far, but rest assured, none as cherished as the one he dished out today. With India ambling at 30/2, out walked Gill with intensity in his eyes and forged an 81-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, the other Indian batter in the centre of a storm. It was this stand that brought India back into the game.

As Iyer and shortly after, Rajat Patidar departed to hang India in the balance at 130/4, Gill stitched another invaluable partnership of 89 runs with Axar Patel to take India's lead to above 300. The danger of getting bowled out quickly lurked but Ravichandran Ashwin's stubborn 29 lifted India's lead to one short of 400.